CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.23. 364,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.