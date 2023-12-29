CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in December

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) by 179.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.67% of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SPC opened at 21.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 million, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of 21.80 and a 200-day moving average of 21.64. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a twelve month low of 20.68 and a twelve month high of 22.14.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Increases Dividend

About CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.7651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

