Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,140,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 347.1% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 80,972 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $2,026,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Up 0.4 %

CPTK stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Crown Proptech Acquisitions was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

