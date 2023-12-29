Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $5.50. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTSO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CTSO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 721,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,497. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 87.67% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. Research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan D. Sobel purchased 22,557 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $30,000.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 168,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

