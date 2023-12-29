Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $233.26 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.04.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

