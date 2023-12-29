DAO Maker Price Reaches $1.16 (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $243.90 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,533,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,184,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

