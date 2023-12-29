DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Shares Down 0.8%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.56. Approximately 8,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 92,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$6.00 target price on DATA Communications Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.13. The stock has a market cap of C$141.40 million, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 3.14.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. DATA Communications Management had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of C$122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DATA Communications Management Corp. will post 0.2701571 earnings per share for the current year.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.