Debra Gerlach Purchases 3,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Debra Gerlach bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,240.00.
Debra Gerlach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, Debra Gerlach bought 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$10.38 and a one year high of C$15.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.48.
Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. CIBC raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.78.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
