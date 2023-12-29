Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 56,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 638,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $37,304.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $37,304.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,553.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock worth $369,730 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading

