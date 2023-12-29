Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 56,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 638,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $37,304.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,348.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $369,730. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

