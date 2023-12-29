Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Enova International accounts for 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Enova International worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enova International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Enova International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). Enova International had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $551.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.82 million. Analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.