Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 47,970 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,970 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of VSTO opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at Vista Outdoor

In related news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur bought 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

