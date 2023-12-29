Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,944 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,944 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at $50,383,648.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,939 shares of company stock worth $6,677,550 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $60.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $217.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.