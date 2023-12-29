Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Worthington Enterprises accounts for 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Worthington Enterprises worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOR stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

