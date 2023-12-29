Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,999,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,131,000 after buying an additional 318,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,812,000 after buying an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,482,000 after buying an additional 127,698 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. Research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SASR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.