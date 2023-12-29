Denali Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Century Communities comprises about 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Century Communities worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2,724.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $963,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at about $65,270,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 217.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

