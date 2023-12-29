Denali Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the period. Jackson Financial accounts for about 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Jackson Financial worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2,545.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $53.00.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

