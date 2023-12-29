Denali Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Ingles Markets makes up 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ingles Markets worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $81.26.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

