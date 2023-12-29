Denali Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the quarter. Ingles Markets comprises approximately 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Ingles Markets worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

