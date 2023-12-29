Denali Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,541 shares during the period. Innoviva makes up approximately 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 70.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 50.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 49.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of INVA opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

