Denali Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 82,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 14.19. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $645.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.