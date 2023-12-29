Denali Advisors LLC Sells 18,922 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,922 shares during the quarter. American Equity Investment Life makes up approximately 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.89. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

