Denali Advisors LLC Sells 29,500 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Perdoceo Education accounts for 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Perdoceo Education worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 238,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.3 %

PRDO opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRDO

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.