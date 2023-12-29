Denali Advisors LLC Sells 4,612 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. PC Connection accounts for about 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of PC Connection worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

CNXN opened at $68.36 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $693.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

