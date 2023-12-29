Denali Advisors LLC Sells 68,605 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 68,605 shares during the period. Costamare makes up 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Costamare worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 79,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 129,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Costamare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $400.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.15 million. Costamare had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMRE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Costamare Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

