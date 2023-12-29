DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Boosted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 1.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of DexCom worth $60,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its position in shares of DexCom by 148.0% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 4,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $124.16 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

