Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 61000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Diamcor Mining Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

About Diamcor Mining

(Get Free Report)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.