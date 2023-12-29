Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Raised by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,099 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $34,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,573,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 108,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,170. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

