Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Onyx Financial Advisors LLC

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $51.70. 54,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,668. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

