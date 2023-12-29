Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Raised by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,383 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $44,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. 81,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,499. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

