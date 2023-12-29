Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.29

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 19551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,892,000 after purchasing an additional 177,980 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 6,112,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,594,000 after buying an additional 170,847 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5,763.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,307,000 after buying an additional 2,455,389 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 115.4% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,478,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,029,000 after acquiring an additional 792,397 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

