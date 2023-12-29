Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.40

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 29967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

