Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 9.6% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock remained flat at $24.42 during midday trading on Friday. 114,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

