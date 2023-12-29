Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) COO Christopher Franklin Devall Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Franklin Devall bought 7,000 shares of Dominari stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 30,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,584.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Franklin Devall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Christopher Franklin Devall purchased 1,000 shares of Dominari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,260.00.

Dominari Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMH opened at $2.56 on Friday. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Institutional Trading of Dominari

Dominari ( NASDAQ:DOMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominari in the second quarter worth about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dominari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominari during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

