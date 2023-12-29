Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 3,600 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,600,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 14th, Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,134,750.00.

Shares of BROS opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.50, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.39. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,908 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 42.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

