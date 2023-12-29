EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Up 3.9%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.34. 259,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 459,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EchoStar in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

