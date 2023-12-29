Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.35.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 target price for the company.
NYSE:EC opened at $11.97 on Friday. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.38.
Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
