Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Director Buys $100,970.10 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan C. Fox bought 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $100,970.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %
EWTX stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $12.46.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
