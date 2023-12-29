Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Director Buys $100,970.10 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan C. Fox bought 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $100,970.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

EWTX stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 263,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after buying an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 999,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 80,725 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

