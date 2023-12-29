Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 3.3%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 590,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,840,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. StockNews.com raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 792.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 18.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

