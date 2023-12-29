Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. 133,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,002. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

