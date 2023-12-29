Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stake Raised by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 104.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Encore Wire worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 572,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIRE. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WIRE opened at $214.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.02. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $221.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

