Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.07. The company had a trading volume of 106,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,977. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

