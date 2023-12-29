EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.