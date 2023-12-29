EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Raised by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $121.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

