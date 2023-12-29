ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ePlus worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ePlus during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ePlus by 862.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ePlus by 87.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,350. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $81.38.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.