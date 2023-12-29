ERC20 (ERC20) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $394.87

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 46.6% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.42 million and $394.87 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00021820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,873.80 or 1.00006914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012235 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010485 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00201939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00866324 USD and is down -23.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $45.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

