Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Position Trimmed by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

