Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,304 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 158.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,859. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.