Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 2,921 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.43. 275,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,165. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

