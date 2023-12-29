Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 48 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $220,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $483.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,954. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

